Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 724,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,799 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of S&P Global worth $290,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $351.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.05 and a 12 month high of $428.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $373.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.58. The company has a market cap of $111.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.72%.

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,188. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,188. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,183,356. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet cut S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SPGI

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.