Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,165,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058,329 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $359,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AFS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 36,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $47.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.38 and a 200 day moving average of $49.47. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.