Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,401,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,697 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.33% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $230,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USXF. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 58.8% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter.

USXF stock opened at $34.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $691.65 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.26 and a 200-day moving average of $35.10. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $28.64 and a 12-month high of $37.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.1243 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

