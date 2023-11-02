Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,287,107 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 27.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,446,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287,107 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $323,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 96,646.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 43,117,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,950,000 after acquiring an additional 43,072,503 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17,500.9% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,920,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881,510 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,499,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,202,000 after acquiring an additional 127,605 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 14,455.2% in the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,439,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,476 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $88.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.06. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

