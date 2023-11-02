Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 20,490 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 823,024 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 20,490 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of McDonald’s worth $245,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 18.5% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the first quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 3.2% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,648 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.66.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $263.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.73. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 152.00% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.52%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total value of $1,265,423.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,867.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total transaction of $1,265,423.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,867.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,731,860. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

