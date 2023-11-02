Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 451,537 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,852,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451,537 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.77% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $304,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCIT opened at $75.03 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.84.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

