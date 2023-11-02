Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 965,423 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,204,117 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 965,423 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $299,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.4% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 104.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $482,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.59. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $172.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

