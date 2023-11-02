Envista (NYSE:NVST) Downgraded to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $39.00. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.74% from the company’s current price.

NVST has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Envista from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Envista from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Envista from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Envista from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Envista currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

NYSE:NVST opened at $22.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.47. Envista has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $43.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.08.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Envista had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Envista will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Envista by 6.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Envista by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 15,228 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Envista by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Envista by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Envista during the 1st quarter worth $390,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

