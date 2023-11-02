EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.31-10.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.663-4.673 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.67 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.47-2.55 EPS.

EPAM Systems Trading Up 9.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded up $20.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $237.19. The company had a trading volume of 302,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,998. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.46. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $197.99 and a one year high of $385.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.33. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPAM. StockNews.com began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a sector perform rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $296.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eugene Roman sold 1,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.44, for a total value of $368,506.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,166.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,849,348,000 after buying an additional 115,422 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206,636 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $523,474,000 after purchasing an additional 38,642 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,299,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $385,376,000 after purchasing an additional 50,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $348,607,000 after acquiring an additional 22,326 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Articles

