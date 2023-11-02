EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.47-2.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13-1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.31-10.39 EPS.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded up $20.54 on Thursday, hitting $237.19. The company had a trading volume of 302,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,998. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.46. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $197.99 and a 52 week high of $385.96.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 18.60%. Research analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a sector perform rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $296.23.

In related news, Director Eugene Roman sold 1,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.44, for a total value of $368,506.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

