Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Beam Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will earn ($2.46) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($5.02). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Beam Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.10) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.47) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.20) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($4.32) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.64.

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $21.04 on Thursday. Beam Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $54.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.17.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.34. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 408.13%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Amy Simon sold 3,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $64,477.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,270.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 5.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,094,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,215 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $239,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 11.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 15.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 523,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after buying an additional 70,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

