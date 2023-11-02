Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Redwood Trust, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Redwood Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Redwood Trust’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

RWT has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Redwood Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of RWT stock opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.24, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 7.94. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $8.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.28 million, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.45.

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently -95.52%.

Institutional Trading of Redwood Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 195.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 621,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,956,000 after buying an additional 95,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

