Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Black Stone Minerals, L.P.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Black Stone Minerals in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Black Stone Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.82 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 43.08% and a net margin of 71.68%. The business had revenue of $117.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.33 million.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

Shares of BSM opened at $18.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.74. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $20.24.

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.48%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 53.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.