Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CURLF)

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Curaleaf in a report released on Wednesday, November 1st. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Curaleaf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Curaleaf’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Curaleaf had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $338.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.02 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CURLF. ATB Capital assumed coverage on Curaleaf in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Curaleaf from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Curaleaf

Curaleaf Trading Down 5.0 %

CURLF opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Curaleaf has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $7.90.

About Curaleaf

(Get Free Report)

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through Domestic Operations and International Operations segments. The company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. In addition, it offers flowers, pre-rolls, flower pods, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing, such as pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, including distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.