Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, October 30th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.66). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.45) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.72) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.01).

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DAWN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.14.

DAWN opened at $11.84 on Thursday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $25.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.74.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 2,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $41,524.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,760,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc acquired 384,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $3,867,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,817,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,948,426.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 2,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $41,524.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,760,544.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,586 shares of company stock valued at $63,562 over the last quarter. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAWN. Braidwell LP increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 153.5% during the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,159,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,356 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5,969.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,894,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,912,000 after buying an additional 1,863,325 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 469.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,041,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,896,000 after buying an additional 1,682,955 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 57.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,564,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,563,000 after buying an additional 1,306,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 37.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,406,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,550,000 after buying an additional 934,022 shares during the last quarter.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

