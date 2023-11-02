Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for UFP Industries, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UFP Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.75. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for UFP Industries’ current full-year earnings is $8.26 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.93 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.59 EPS.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share.

UFPI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $95.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.59 and a 200-day moving average of $94.18. UFP Industries has a 12-month low of $66.17 and a 12-month high of $107.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in UFP Industries by 683.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the second quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in UFP Industries by 64.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kuras Mary Tuuk sold 9,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $906,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,764.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

