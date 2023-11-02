Ero Copper Corp. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a report issued on Tuesday, October 31st. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ERO. Pi Financial raised shares of Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$29.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$26.50.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

TSE:ERO opened at C$18.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$23.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.75. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$13.20 and a twelve month high of C$32.12.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$140.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$144.41 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 13.91%.

Ero Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.