ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Announces Earnings Results

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $681.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.17 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.83%. ESAB’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. ESAB updated its FY32 guidance to $4.30-4.40 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.30-$4.40 EPS.

ESAB Stock Up 4.8 %

ESAB traded up $3.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.33. 86,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,108. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ESAB has a 12-month low of $36.10 and a 12-month high of $74.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is 6.96%.

In other news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $31,730.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,300.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in ESAB by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ESAB by 85.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ESAB during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in ESAB during the third quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in ESAB by 19.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ESAB shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ESAB from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on ESAB from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ESAB in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on ESAB in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.88.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

