Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Shares Down 18.4%

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK – Get Free Report) fell 18.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.36. 174,158 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 64,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Eskay Mining Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69. The stock has a market cap of C$55.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.41.

About Eskay Mining

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp.

