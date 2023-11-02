Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $115.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $195.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.06% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $216.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $208.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.19.

NYSE:EL opened at $104.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.78. The stock has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.08. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Bank grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

