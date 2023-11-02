Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Stock Rating Lowered by Telsey Advisory Group

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $115.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $210.00. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.06% from the stock’s previous close.

EL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $243.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.19.

Shares of EL opened at $104.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.25 and a 200 day moving average of $177.78. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,791.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

