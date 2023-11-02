EuroDry (EDRY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect EuroDry to post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($1.16). EuroDry had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 million. On average, analysts expect EuroDry to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get EuroDry alerts:

EuroDry Stock Up 0.2 %

EDRY stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $15.08. 2,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,462. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.73. The company has a market cap of $42.83 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.55. EuroDry has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EuroDry

EuroDry Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDRY. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in EuroDry by 304.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in EuroDry in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of EuroDry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of EuroDry by 43.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. EuroDry Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Marousi, Greece.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EuroDry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroDry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.