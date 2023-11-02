EuroDry (EDRY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect EuroDry to post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter.
EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($1.16). EuroDry had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 million. On average, analysts expect EuroDry to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
EuroDry Stock Up 0.2 %
EDRY stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $15.08. 2,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,462. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.73. The company has a market cap of $42.83 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.55. EuroDry has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.96.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EuroDry
EuroDry Company Profile
EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. EuroDry Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Marousi, Greece.
