Euroseas (ESEA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Euroseas to post earnings of $3.01 per share for the quarter.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The shipping company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $2.37. The business had revenue of $49.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.46 million. Euroseas had a net margin of 57.82% and a return on equity of 48.90%. On average, analysts expect Euroseas to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Euroseas Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ESEA traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $26.37. 4,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.85 million, a P/E ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Euroseas has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $28.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.00.

Euroseas Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.69%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Euroseas in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euroseas

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESEA. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Euroseas during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 375.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euroseas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euroseas during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Euroseas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. 2.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 02, 2023, it had a fleet of 18 vessels, including 11 feeder and 7 intermediate containerships with a cargo capacity of approximately 56, 061 twenty-foot equivalent unit.

Featured Stories

