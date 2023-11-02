Evercore Wealth Management LLC Buys 438 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 145.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 34.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 9.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 27.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 10.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 23.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 60.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,371.00 to $1,622.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE TPL opened at $1,842.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 1.75. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $1,266.21 and a 52 week high of $2,739.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,850.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,602.00.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $13.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.11 by $1.94. The firm had revenue of $160.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.24 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 64.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 51.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Texas Pacific Land

In related news, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 100 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,851.77, for a total transaction of $185,177.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,274.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 98 shares of company stock valued at $180,380 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

