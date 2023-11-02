Evercore Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $80.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.76 and a 1-year high of $96.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. Crown had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $1,089,296.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 109,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,841,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $1,089,296.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 109,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,841,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $902,476.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,382,323.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,233 shares of company stock worth $2,165,315 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

