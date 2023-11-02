Evercore Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 3,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $128.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.76. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

