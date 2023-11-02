Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $548,000 Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 52.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance
IFF opened at $68.11 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.11 and a 52-week high of $118.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.45.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. Barclays decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.07.
International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.
