Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $762,000 Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 50.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 13,745 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in General Mills by 4.9% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 15.8% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 5.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 74,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $65.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.99 and its 200 day moving average is $75.18.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIS. Argus upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

