Evercore Wealth Management LLC Invests $477,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 96,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 36.6% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 98,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 26,385 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 90.3% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 324,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 154,130 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 13.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,165,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,869,000 after buying an additional 141,726 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,373 shares in the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $350,838.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,743,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,924,766.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 196,888 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $2,864,720.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,613.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $350,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,743,119 shares in the company, valued at $27,924,766.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 616,043 shares of company stock valued at $9,317,336 over the last three months. 13.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $14.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of -497.67, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $20.24.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.88 million. Research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

