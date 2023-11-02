Evercore Wealth Management LLC Purchases 42 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 485.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Equinix by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 540.0% in the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.00, for a total transaction of $758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,810,166. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,372 shares of company stock valued at $11,659,970. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $739.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $69.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $743.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $751.92. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $546.77 and a 1-year high of $821.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 146.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $819.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EQIX

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.