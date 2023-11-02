Evercore Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 20,000 NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NET Power in the second quarter worth $1,504,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of NET Power in the second quarter worth $225,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NET Power in the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of NET Power in the second quarter worth $65,000.

NET Power Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NPWR opened at $13.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.73. NET Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NPWR has been the subject of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on NET Power in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of NET Power in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NET Power

In other NET Power news, insider Brandon Heffinger sold 27,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $421,841.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NET Power news, General Counsel James Mahon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $314,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 51,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon Heffinger sold 27,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $421,841.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,447 shares of company stock worth $3,961,906 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

About NET Power

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. It invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

