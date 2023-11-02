Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,700 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,618 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Corning during the first quarter valued at about $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 24.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 140,098 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. TheStreet downgraded Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

Corning Price Performance

GLW opened at $26.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.95. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.71%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

