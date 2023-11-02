Evercore Wealth Management LLC Sells 444 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Crown Castle by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,066,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,150,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,989 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Crown Castle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,538,658,000 after acquiring an additional 203,085 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,200,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,231,401,000 after acquiring an additional 457,468 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,046,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,030,000 after acquiring an additional 118,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,553,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $877,101,000 after acquiring an additional 78,928 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCI opened at $92.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.38 and a 200-day moving average of $106.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $153.98.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.86%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Argus assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.56.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

