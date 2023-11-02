Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lessened its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 51.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150,470 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $10,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.83.

Shares of NYSE ES traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.19. The stock had a trading volume of 333,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,099. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $87.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.52.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 80.12%.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,344.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

