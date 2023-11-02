EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $173,000 Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 58,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,653 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 22,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,520,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,055,000 after acquiring an additional 776,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.37.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $76.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $100.32.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.01%.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.