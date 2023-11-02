Evotec (EVO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Shares of EVO stock traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $9.14. 10,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,227. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.11. Evotec has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Evotec from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

