Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Trading 6.7% Higher

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.51 and last traded at $5.44. 237,819 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 432,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXAI. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Exscientia in a report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exscientia from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Exscientia from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Exscientia from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 6.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.19.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 million. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 685.82% and a negative return on equity of 31.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that Exscientia plc will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAI. Softbank Group CORP. acquired a new position in Exscientia during the first quarter worth about $30,114,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at $4,280,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exscientia by 4,771.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 580,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 568,324 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Exscientia by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,242,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,783,000 after purchasing an additional 323,785 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in Exscientia by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,363,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,597,000 after purchasing an additional 231,209 shares in the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

