Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,432 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $12,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $103.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.22 and a 200-day moving average of $136.48. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.19 and a 52-week high of $170.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $120,111.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXR. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.40.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

