Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,718,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,310,373 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after buying an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,592,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,218,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580,247 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 188.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,740,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711,599 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $105.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.15%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, September 25th. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.57.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

