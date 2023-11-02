Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wolfe Research cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.57.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $105.61 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $422.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 36.15%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

