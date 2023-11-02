F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:XFIX)

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.398 per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st.
F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ XFIX opened at $48.50 on Thursday. F/m Opportunistic Income ETF has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $50.16.
