Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.44-2.52 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68-1.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.

FSS opened at $57.85 on Thursday. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $43.44 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSS. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Federal Signal from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson cut shares of Federal Signal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 25,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

