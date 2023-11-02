FGI Industries (FGI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect FGI Industries to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.12. FGI Industries had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $29.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.70 million.

Get FGI Industries alerts:

FGI Industries Trading Up 1.4 %

FGI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,891. FGI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of FGI Industries from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Get Our Latest Report on FGI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FGI Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FGI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FGI Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in FGI Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. 10.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FGI Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FGI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FGI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.