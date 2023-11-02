Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,625 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.47% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $7,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDVV. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 208.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 493,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,418,000 after buying an additional 333,824 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 52.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,395,000 after purchasing an additional 159,494 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 827.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 173,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 155,030 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 316.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 101,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,184,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,115,000 after buying an additional 54,401 shares in the last quarter.
Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
FDVV traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $38.43. The company had a trading volume of 108,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,451. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $35.31 and a 1 year high of $41.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.29.
Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile
The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.
