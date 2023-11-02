Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,081,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,860 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,657,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,693,000 after purchasing an additional 328,795 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,997,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,734,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,946,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,432,000 after purchasing an additional 553,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,858,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,507,000 after purchasing an additional 89,136 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

FBND opened at $43.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.81. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.45 and a 1 year high of $46.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

