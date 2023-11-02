Financial Comparison: Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) & PaxMedica (NASDAQ:PXMD)

PaxMedica (NASDAQ:PXMD – Get Free Report) and Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

PaxMedica has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acerus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get PaxMedica alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for PaxMedica and Acerus Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PaxMedica 0 0 0 0 N/A Acerus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares PaxMedica and Acerus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PaxMedica N/A -1,316.28% -531.08% Acerus Pharmaceuticals -924.33% N/A -74.62%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PaxMedica and Acerus Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PaxMedica N/A N/A -$14.80 million ($34.01) -0.09 Acerus Pharmaceuticals $2.12 million 0.80 -$33.82 million ($3.57) -0.06

PaxMedica has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Acerus Pharmaceuticals. PaxMedica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acerus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% of PaxMedica shares are held by institutional investors. 57.9% of PaxMedica shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PaxMedica beats Acerus Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PaxMedica

(Get Free Report)

PaxMedica, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-purinergic drug therapies (APT) for the treatment of disorders with intractable neurologic symptoms. The company's lead product candidate is PAX-101, an intravenous formulation of suramin for various indications, including autism spectrum disorder, myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome, long COVID-19 syndrome, and human African trypanosomiasis (HAT). It also develops PAX-102, an intranasal formulation of suramin for neurologic indications; and HAT-301 for the treatment of stage 1 East African HAT. The company has a research collaboration with PoloMar Health to investigate the use of emodin in a clinical program as a potential treatment for patients with autism spectrum disorder The company was formerly known as Purinix Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to PaxMedica, Inc. in April 2020. PaxMedica, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Tarrytown, New York.

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a pharmaceutical company. The firm is focused on the commercialization and development of prescription products that improve patient experience, with a focus in the field of men’s health. It focuses on therapeutics for urology, andrology, and endocrinology. Its products include Estrace and Natesto. The company was founded by Bruce D. Brydon, Rolf K. Reininghaus and Mark L. Thompson on September 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for PaxMedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaxMedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.