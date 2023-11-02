Financial Contrast: Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) and SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) and Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SunPower and Intchains Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunPower 6 13 3 0 1.86 Intchains Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

SunPower currently has a consensus price target of $10.98, suggesting a potential upside of 172.36%. Given SunPower’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SunPower is more favorable than Intchains Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

47.4% of SunPower shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of SunPower shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SunPower and Intchains Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunPower 3.37% -2.67% -0.86% Intchains Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SunPower and Intchains Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunPower $1.88 billion 0.38 $56.04 million $0.30 13.43 Intchains Group $68.68 million 7.23 $51.50 million N/A N/A

SunPower has higher revenue and earnings than Intchains Group.

Summary

SunPower beats Intchains Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production. The company also provides post-installation monitoring and maintenance services. It serves residential customers, including individual homeowners and new home builders. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. SunPower Corporation is a subsidiary of TotalEnergies SE.

About Intchains Group

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. It serves distributors, companies, and individuals. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

