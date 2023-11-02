Financial Review: Chavant Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAY) & Transphorm (NASDAQ:TGAN)

Transphorm (NASDAQ:TGAN – Get Free Report) and Chavant Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Transphorm and Chavant Capital Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transphorm 0 1 1 0 2.50 Chavant Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Transphorm presently has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 130.00%. Given Transphorm’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Transphorm is more favorable than Chavant Capital Acquisition.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transphorm -189.65% -114.30% -65.96% Chavant Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -20.72%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Transphorm and Chavant Capital Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Transphorm has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chavant Capital Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Transphorm and Chavant Capital Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transphorm $16.51 million 9.38 -$30.60 million ($0.65) -3.85 Chavant Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -$780,000.00 N/A N/A

Chavant Capital Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Transphorm.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.4% of Chavant Capital Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Transphorm shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 59.7% of Chavant Capital Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chavant Capital Acquisition beats Transphorm on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc., a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for high voltage power conversion applications in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, India, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages. Its GaN devices allows customers to design power systems creating functional value in various end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles, and other applications. The company offers its products through regional distributors and sales representatives. Transphorm, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

About Chavant Capital Acquisition

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York. Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Chavant Capital Partners LLC.

