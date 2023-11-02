First Dallas Securities Inc. Acquires 1,300 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,875,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE:TSM traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.98. 2,989,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,012,720. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $110.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $466.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.55.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4724 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

