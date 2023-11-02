First Dallas Securities Inc. Acquires 2,276 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,911 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Medtronic by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MDT traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.77. 1,213,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,918,931. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,302.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,352 shares of company stock worth $1,035,497 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.